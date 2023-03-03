Dike-New Hartford swapped jabs before dispatching Sibley-Ocheyedan 61-56 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on March 3.

Dike-New Hartford drew first blood by forging a 20-11 margin over Sibley-Ocheyedan after the first quarter.

The Wolverines' shooting jumped in front for a 36-23 lead over the Generals at the half.

Sibley-Ocheyedan clawed to within 48-36 through the third quarter.

The Generals tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 20-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Bellevue. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.