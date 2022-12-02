Dike-New Hartford soars over Sumner-Fred 68-14

Dike-New Hartford's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sumner-Fred 68-14 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 2.
The last time Dike-New Hartford and Sumner-Fred played in a 59-40 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.
