Dike-New Hartford soars over Eagle Grove 77-8

Dike-New Hartford earned a convincing 77-8 win over Eagle Grove on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 10, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Eagle Grove took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on February 8 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.