 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dike-New Hartford smashes through Lake City South Central Calhoun 64-44

  • 0

Dike-New Hartford swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Lake City South Central Calhoun 64-44 on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dike-New Hartford made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over Lake City South Central Calhoun after the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford's shooting darted to a 31-21 lead over Lake City South Central Calhoun at the intermission.

Dike-New Hartford's leg-up showed as it carried a 45-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 23, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Lake City South Central Calhoun took on Britt West Hancock on February 18 at Britt West Hancock High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News