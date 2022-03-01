Dike-New Hartford smashes through Lake City South Central Calhoun 64-44

Dike-New Hartford swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Lake City South Central Calhoun 64-44 on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dike-New Hartford made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over Lake City South Central Calhoun after the first quarter.

Dike-New Hartford's shooting darted to a 31-21 lead over Lake City South Central Calhoun at the intermission.

Dike-New Hartford's leg-up showed as it carried a 45-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

