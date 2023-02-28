Dike-New Hartford painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Aplington-Parkersburg's defense for a 68-34 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on Feb. 28.

Dike-New Hartford drew first blood by forging an 18-7 margin over Aplington-Parkersburg after the first quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 43-11 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Dike-New Hartford charged to a 57-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 16-11 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

