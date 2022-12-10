Dike-New Hartford sinks Center Point CPU with solid showing 71-52

Dike-New Hartford put together a victorious gameplan to stop Center Point CPU 71-52 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 19-16 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 39-24 intermission margin at the Stormin' Pointers' expense.

Dike-New Hartford stormed to a 56-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolverines, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-14 final quarter, too.

