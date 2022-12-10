 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dike-New Hartford sinks Center Point CPU with solid showing 71-52

  • 0

Dike-New Hartford put together a victorious gameplan to stop Center Point CPU 71-52 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 19-16 advantage over Center Point CPU through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 39-24 intermission margin at the Stormin' Pointers' expense.

Dike-New Hartford stormed to a 56-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolverines, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-14 final quarter, too.

The last time Center Point CPU and Dike-New Hartford played in a 45-42 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on December 2, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sumner-Fred and Center Point CPU took on Decorah on December 3 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News