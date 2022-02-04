 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dike-New Hartford severs Aplington-Parkersburg's hopes 57-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dike-New Hartford put just enough pressure on Aplington-Parkersburg to earn a 57-41 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.

The Wolverines made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

The Wolverines' shooting jumped to a 26-17 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Dike-New Hartford's power showed as it carried a 44-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 28, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Hudson and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 28 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For more, click here.

West girls cruise past East 60-36

West girls cruise past East 60-36

Hallie Poock (17 points, six boards) and Sahara Williams (16 points) led the Wahawks while the Trojans were led by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (15 points, eight rebounds).

