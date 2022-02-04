Dike-New Hartford severs Aplington-Parkersburg's hopes 57-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dike-New Hartford put just enough pressure on Aplington-Parkersburg to earn a 57-41 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
The Wolverines made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
The Wolverines' shooting jumped to a 26-17 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Dike-New Hartford's power showed as it carried a 44-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 28, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Hudson and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 28 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.