Dike-New Hartford routs Eagle Grove in class 2A region 3 quarterfinal

The Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team took control early and did not look back as they defeated Eagle Grove 77-8 on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines' offense entered the first quarter red hot. A stifling full-court press allowed DNH to jump out to a 16-0 lead in the first three minutes of the contest.

With just over two minutes in the first quarter, the Eagles scored their first two points of the night.

Heading into the second quarter the Wolverines led 36-2.

The second quarter played out similarly as DNH continued it's elite play on both sides of the court. A 16-2 second quarter gave the Wolverines a 52-4 halftime advantage.

Wolverines sophomore center Payton Petersen scored all 16 of her points in the first half, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line.

In the third quarter the Wolverines, at the direction of head coach Bruce Dall, slowed things down. With excellent ball movement and continued energy on defense, DNH entered the final eight minutes of action leading 66-6.

Playing mostly reserves, the Wolverines finished off the final quarter outscoring the Eagles 11-2 and walked off the court with a 77-8 victory.

Although the Wolverines dominated from start to finish, Dall said his team does not look past any opponents.

“We are taking it one game at a time,” Dall said. “We do not talk about anything past that one game.”

In addition to Petersen, three other Wolverines scored in double figures. Junior center Ellary Knock added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Sophomore guard Jadyn Petersen added 11 points while senior Sophia Hoffman shot an efficient 5-for-6 from the field to record 10 points on the night.

With the win, DNH improves to 20-2 on the season. The defending class 2A state champs will take on the winner of Central Springs—Belmond-Klemme on Friday, Feb. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0