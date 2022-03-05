Dike-New Hartford repeats as 2A state champions in girls basketball

If the Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team was nervous Saturday night, they weren't telling.

"You're always going to have some nerves when you come down to the state tournament," guard Jadyn Peterson said.

That doesn't answer how the Wolverines were feeling when they were down in the third quarter of the 2A State Championship game against Central Lyon. Jadyn and her sister Payton weren't telling if they were nervous, nor was head coach Bruce Dall. When asked whether the girls were nervous, however, Dall made one thing clear.

"They're confident," he said. "They're confident without being cocky."

Confident. Calm. Cool. Collected. It's everything the Wolverines were all season and everything they were down the stretch of the 2A title game as they held off one heck of a challenge from the Lions to win, 59-52. With the victory, DNH was crowned state champions in girls basketball for the second consecutive season.

Peyton was named 2A state tournament MVP after scoring 23 points, hauling in 13 boards and putting up two blocks on a 11-for-20 shooting night.

"I'm super excited and super blessed, honestly," she said. "Not a lot of people get to go to the state tournament and be in the finals and win. I'm super blessed all the community members, all my teammates and coaches continue to push me and make me a better person."

It was quite the impressive run. Dike-New Hartford only lost two games this season. One of those losses came by three to Center Point-Urbana, who went 21-4 in 3A. The other was a five-point loss to Bishop Garrigan, who were playing in the 1A state championship game at press time.

Other than that, Dike-New Hartford was dominant in every sense of the word. Prior to Saturday night, their closest game was a five-point win over Roland Story. Otherwise, they blew out every team they played.

Make no mistake, however, Saturdays game was the battle a state championship game should be.

The first quarter looked like it'd be another DNH rout after Payton Petersen opened things up with a 6-0 run all on her own. A 7-2 run by Central Lyon got them right back in the game and in what seemed like no time at all, the Lions pulled ahead 12-10. The two teams exchanged scores a few times before a three-pointer put Central Lyon in front 17-14. A layup by Payton Petersen and a pair of free throws by Camille Landphair gave the Wolverines a 18-17 lead entering the second.

The Lions started the second well in taking a 22-18 edge, but the Wolverines couldn't be kept down for long as they used a 8-0 run to go back up 26-22. The Lions couldn't be held back either, however, as they called a timeout, gathered themselves and took a 32-30 lead with one minute left until halftime. Payton Petersen managed to hit a putback attempt with eight seconds before the break to tie the game up, 32-32.

Dall often refers to basketball as a game of runs, but there were no runs in the third quarter. Three points was the most separation either team could gain as Ellary Knock began the quarter with a three-pointer to put the Wolverines up 35-32 and closed the quarter with a driving layup to put them up 45-42. The Lions took a 42-41 lead in between there, the final lead they'd have all night before a putback by Jadyn Petersen and Knock's layup but the Wolverines in front for good. DNH took a one-possession advantage into the final quarter of play.

Central Lyon hit a deep jumper to begin the fourth and tie the game before Knock hit a contested layup. A free throw by the Lions pulled them within 47-45 before Payton Petersen hit a layup and the ensuing free throw to give the Wolverines a 50-45 edge with 3:48 left. A Central Lyon three-pointer made it 50-48 shortly after.

Jadyn Petersen hit a contested shot under the basket with 3:05 left on the clock to make it a four-point contest once again, but a layup by the Lions switched it to 52-50. A putback by Jadyn Petersen gave DNH a 54-50 lead with 2:20 left on the clock. The two teams exchanged empty possessions until Payton Petersen hit a layup while getting fouled with 1:31 remaining. While the free throw was no good, DNH still led 56-50 and stopped the Lions on their next possession.

A pair of free throws from Knock with 1:03 left increased the Wolverines' lead to eight before the Lions made a shot to get back within six with less than a minute to go. From there, Taylor Kvale made it 59-52 and while Central Lyon continued to fight, the Wolverines refused to give the lead back as they completed their season with a record of 25-2 with another state title.

So what now? While Kvale and Sophia Hoffman will graduate, both Petersen sisters will be back for their junior seasons. Are the Wolverines plotting a potential three-peat? Once again, they weren't telling.

"I've got no goals or plans right now," Dall said with a smile. "I'm going to celebrate this one tonight. If you ask me again tomorrow, I'll tell you we're going to take it one game at a time."

