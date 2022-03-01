Dike-New Hartford pulls away from South Central Calhoun to advance to semis

With 2:24 left in the third quarter of their state quarterfinal match on Tuesday, the defending 2A state champions were up by just six points.

Within what seemed like the blink of an eye, they were somehow up by 20, which is also how much they ended up winning by.

The Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team pulled away from the South Central Calhoun Titans late in the game to pull out a 64-44 win and advance to the 2A semifinals.

The Wolverines have been ranked number one in 2A virtually all season and haven't lost to a school in their own classification. However, after leading by 10 at halftime and 11 late in the third, they found themselves sweating a bit.

A pair of baskets from the Titans cut DNHs lead to 36-30 with 2:24 left when head coach Bruce Dall called timeout. From that point on, it was all Dike-New Hartford as back-to-back threes by Maryn Bixby combined with an old fashioned three-point play by Jadyn Petersen had the Wolverines up 13. A late trey by the Titans made it a 10-point deficit at the end of the third, but the run was a sign of what was to come in the fourth.

The Wolverines started the fourth with a 11-2 with Payton Petersen scoring six of those points to give DNH a 19-point lead. They stayed in front the rest of the way to earn the 20-point victory.

"We kind of just settled down," said Taylor Kvale, who finished with five assists. "We knew that we just had to close it out and hit some shots. Some of our shots weren't falling earlier in the half and we knew we needed to hit those and play good defense."

Four Wolverines finished in double figures for scoring in Payton Petersen (16 points), Jadyn Peterson (14 points), Ellary Knock (12 points) and Bixby (12 points). Both Payten (10 rebounds) and Jadyn (11 rebounds) finished with double-doubles. Sophia Hoffman added five steals while Payton had three.

DNH will play the winner of Panorama and Iowa City Regina on Friday at 10 a.m.

