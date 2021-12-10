Dike-New Hartford pours it on Hudson 74-28

Dike-New Hartford left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hudson 74-28 in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sumner-Fred and Hudson took on Conrad BCLUW on December 3 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.