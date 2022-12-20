Dike-New Hartford pours it on Grundy Center 69-30

Dike-New Hartford showed no mercy to Grundy Center, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-30 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.

Dike-New Hartford opened with an 18-8 advantage over Grundy Center through the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a small 30-17 gap over the Spartans at the half.

Dike-New Hartford steamrolled to a 57-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-4 edge.

