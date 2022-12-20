 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dike-New Hartford pours it on Grundy Center 69-30

Dike-New Hartford showed no mercy to Grundy Center, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-30 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.

Dike-New Hartford opened with an 18-8 advantage over Grundy Center through the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a small 30-17 gap over the Spartans at the half.

Dike-New Hartford steamrolled to a 57-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-4 edge.

The last time Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center played in a 48-19 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Center Point CPU and Grundy Center took on Sumner-Fred on December 13 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

