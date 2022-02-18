Dike-New Hartford overwhelms Belmond-Klemme 73-19

Dike-New Hartford showered the scoreboard with points to drown Belmond-Klemme 73-19 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 18.
The Wolverines opened with a 19-9 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.
Dike-New Hartford's shooting struck to a 42-15 lead over Belmond-Klemme at the half.
In recent action on February 10, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Belmond-Klemme took on Forest City on February 8 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For more, click here.
