Dike-New Hartford nets nifty win over Rock Rapids Central Lyon 59-52

Dike-New Hartford topped Rock Rapids Central Lyon 59-52 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 5.

Dike-New Hartford opened with an 18-17 advantage over Rock Rapids Central Lyon through the first quarter.

A half tie at 32-32 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Dike-New Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over Rock Rapids Central Lyon.

