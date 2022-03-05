Dike-New Hartford nets nifty win over Rock Rapids Central Lyon 59-52

Dike-New Hartford topped Rock Rapids Central Lyon 59-52 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on March 5.
Recently on February 23 , Dike-New Hartford squared up on Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Dike-New Hartford opened with an 18-17 advantage over Rock Rapids Central Lyon through the first quarter.
A half tie at 32-32 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Dike-New Hartford broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over Rock Rapids Central Lyon.
