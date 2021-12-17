Dike-New Hartford mows down Waterloo Columbus 62-14

Dike-New Hartford showered the scoreboard with points to drown Waterloo Columbus 62-14 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 11, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Center Point CPU and Waterloo Columbus took on Aplington-Parkersburg on December 7 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.