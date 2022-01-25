Dike-New Hartford mows down Oelwein 76-15

Dike-New Hartford controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 76-15 victory over Oelwein in Iowa girls basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Oelwein faced off against West Union NFV and Dike-New Hartford took on Denver on January 18 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.
