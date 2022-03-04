Dike-New Hartford manhandles Panorama 67-23

Impressive was a ready adjective for Dike-New Hartford's 67-23 throttling of Panorama on March 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 11-9 advantage over Panorama through the first quarter.

The Wolverines' offense breathed fire to a 30-15 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Dike-New Hartford's power showed as it carried a 56-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

