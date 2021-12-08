Dike-New Hartford is living up to the billing of number one team in 2A

The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines entered the season as the defending state champions and number one ranked team in 2A for girls basketball. It's still early in the season, but after four games, DNH has absolutely lived up to the billing of being number one.

Where do you even start with the Wolverines? It could be Payton Petersen, the sensational sophomore that's already averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and four steals per game.

Perhaps it's Sophia Hoffman. The senior is only averaging six points a game, but she's been one of the top ball distributors in the Cedar Valley at nine assists a game and is also contributing three steals and one block per game on defense.

Maybe it's Ellary Knock, who is coming off of a season best 12-point game against Denver on Tuesday while shooting 46.9% from the field on the year.

The reality is, all three of those players, along with Taylor Kvale (10 points per game), Jadyn Petersen (7.5 PPG), Camille Landphair (6 PPG, four steals per game) and others have led this team to an outstanding start. The Wolverines go deep and will only get deeper as they gain more experience throughout the year. This was evident in the game against Denver on Tuesday.

Payton Petersen was averaging 18 points the first three games of the year, but was held to just 10 in Dike's 53-35 win over the Cyclones. It didn't matter as Knock contributed 12, Hoffman nine, Kvale seven, and the entire team played smash mouth defense from start to finish in shutting Denver down.

"Our two posts sat on the bench the first quarter with foul trouble," said head coach Bruce Dall. "The other girls who came in off the bench did their job. We're a very deep team and that showed up tonight. I'm very confident going ten deep with this team. I don't believe there's a drop off, we just have different kids with different skills. We lost the two posts (in the first quarter), but then we got quicker with our more guard-oriented offense. It's next man up, we're really deep and that's a nice thing to be."

Payton Petersen is currently shooting 73.2%, Jadyn Petersen is shooting 63.6% and Knock, Kvale, and Maryn Bixby all shoot 44% or better. Add in that the Wolverines are AVERAGING 21 steals a game compared to 13 turnovers, and you have a team that's excelling in the fundamentals of shooting, defense, and ball security.

"We relied on defense last year," said Dale. "We had our third best all-time defense (last year) and we have most of our players back from that team that won state last year. We talked about getting Ellary more involved with the offense and I thought we did that tonight...She definitely had more touches, more looks and we hadn't had that with Knock up until now. It makes me feel going away knowing that she was more involved with the offense."

When asked if there was anywhere he wanted his team to improve, Dale let out a laugh.

"I said I wasn't going to bring it up again so I won't," he said a smiling.

He won't bring it up again, but we can. On the year, the Wolverines have made just 14 of their 41 free throw attempts. That's a number that will have to get better going forward.

Still, we're talking about the defending 2A state champions and the number one 2A team in the state. Odds are, they're going to be just fine if they keep playing how they have been so far.

Dale knows, however, that every team can always be better, no matter how good they already are.

"We just need to be a more complete team," he said. "We just need to keep doing the things that we're doing and put the gas on the pedal. This is the same team that left off last year on defense. We just have to keep getting better, develop our bench more and we should be good."

