Dike-New Hartford imposes its will on Story City Roland-Story 79-21

Dike-New Hartford's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 79-21 win over Story City Roland-Story in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Story City Roland-Story squared off with January 24, 2022 at Dike-New Hartford High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Story City Roland-Story faced off against Clear Lake and Dike-New Hartford took on Denver on January 17 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.
