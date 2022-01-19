Dike-New Hartford holds No. 1 spot, keeps winning streak alive

Coming off of the 2021 state championship, the Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team is on track to repeat their success. They're currently holding onto the No. 1 spot in the North Iowa Cedar League’s Central conference with a record of 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Wolverines have also kept a four-year winning streak at home alive.

Their most recent win on Tuesday night came against the Denver High Cyclones, who were ranked at No. 2 in the conference going in. The buzzer sounded with a score of 49-39 in the Wolverines’ favor. However, the first points didn’t go onto the board until over five minutes into the first quarter as both teams effectively shut down each other’s offense.

“We knew that we wanted to be confident going in, and I think that we just started a little rough, and once we got going, we got ourselves into it and got going again,” junior Ellary Knock said.

Knock and her teammate Payton Petersen, a sophomore, were the top two scorers for Dike-New Hartford with 11 points each.

“Earlier this year we played Grundy Center when they were No. 2, so that was a 1-versus-2 battle again," said Petersen. "So we were kind of aware of what the situation was going to be like. We knew it was going to be gritty, we knew it was going to be aggressive. So just staying calm in those situations and making sure that we’re taking care of the ball.”

The game also marked the Wolverines' 47th consecutive win at home. DNH has not lost a game in their home gym since December 2017. Coach Bruce Dall said that they’ll need to keep their place at the top as it will give them advantages later on as they attempt to take state again.

“People say that rankings don’t mean anything this time of year, but they mean a lot when it comes to seeding and how it plays out,” Dall said.

But keeping their at-home winning streak going and holding onto their rank has not been an easy task. Dall says DNH's schedule reflects the challenges they’ve overcome and still have to face as the season rolls on.

“We’ve played a lot of good competition," he said. "We’ve played No. 5 Center Point Urbana, we played Grundy Center when they were ranked No. 2, we played Denver when they were No. 2 and No. 3. We’ve played Decorah… and we’re about to play Roland Story who’s ranked in 3A, we’re going to play Bishop Garrigan who’s ranked No. 2 in 1A. So we have put together a really tough schedule.”

Their next game will be on the road when they play Jesup on Friday. That game is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

