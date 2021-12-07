Dike-New Hartford girls pull away from Denver in second half for 53-35 win

Tuesday night's game between the girls of Dike-New Hartford and Denver was billed as the battle between the 2A No. 1 team and the 2A No. 3 team. The Denver Cyclones have earned that No. 3 ranking, but on Tuesday night at the Cyclone Center, Dike-New Hartford certainly looked like the best team in 2A.

The Wolverines led the entire game, but the Cyclones were still in it at the midway point. The signature DNH defense came alive in the third quarter, however, as they held Denver to just one field goal in the period and pulled away for a 53-35 win. DNH is now 4-0 on the season while Denver is 5-1.

Dike-New Hartford had a 12-5 lead after one quarter of play that quickly grew to 24-13 in the second quarter as the Wolverines looked like they would cruise to victory. The Cyclones had no intention of going quietly, however as they closed the half on a 7-3 run to make it 27-20 DNH entering the locker room.

Whatever DNH head coach Bruce Dall said at halftime, it certainly clicked with the Wolverines. Their offense seemed to pick up as they scored 17 points in the quarter, but more importantly, that tenacious Dike-New Hartford defense was alive and well. The Cyclones scored just five points in the third and were held without a field goal until Allison Bonnette's three-pointer with 20 seconds left before the buzzer. DNH only allowed seven points in the fourth and were able to let the subs play at the end.

"I think our press does a good job of forcing turnovers and getting us extra shots," he said. "I believe our ability to close out on shooters and move around while being aggressive on defense is important. We may give up open looks, but we hurry teams up. All the credit in the world to Denver. They're a great ball club."

DNH was led by Ellary Knock (12 points, five rebounds, three steals) and Payton Petersen (10 points, 10 rebounds).

For Denver, it was senior Reese Johnson who led the way with 15 points and five rebounds. The Cyclones never stopped fighting, but 16 turnovers and a lack of offensive production in the second half ultimately doomed them.

"I think in the first half we played basketball," said head coach Joseph Frost. "In the second half I didn't like the energy. We were moving slower and we didn't have as much activity. It's pretty easy to find out why it went the wrong way there. If you don't play with enough energy it's going to go south, especially against a team that's that good."

