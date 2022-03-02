Dike-New Hartford girls are not done yet

The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines felt good after winning their 2A state quarterfinal game late Tuesday night, for sure. How could they not feel good? It was a win at the state tournament.

Make no mistake, however, DNH is not content with just getting a quarterfinals win.

How could they be? They're the defending 2A state champions in girls basketball. Many of the players on this team were also members of the volleyball team that just won their second consecutive 2A state championship. This year, the girls basketball team has lost just two games and none to another 2A team.

In other words, the girls of Dike-New Hartford are used to winning, a lot. But no matter how much they win, it never gets less exciting.

"It's always so exciting," said Ellary Knock, who scored 12 points against South Central Calhoun at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday. "We're all just so excited to be moving our sticker to the next spot on the bracket."

South Central Calhoun, to their credit, did challenge the Wolverines for a spell. The Titans got within six points of DNH late in the third quarter before the Wolverines got back into form and ultimately pulled away for the 64-44 victory.

As Knock said, it's just as exciting as ever for the Wolverines to be succeeding. Point guard Taylor Kvale pointed out it's also the thing that sports are supposed to be: fun.

"It's so much fun," she said after dishing out a team-high five assists. "We're always so silly and goofy in between the games. We just laugh so much on the buss rides. It's a really great time with everybody."

While the Wolverines are seeking their second consecutive state championship, this is the fourth consecutive year they've made it to Des Moines. Head coach Bruce Dall believes that experience has played a big role in the teams continued success this year.

"(Experience) helps a ton," he said. "This is the fourth time being down here for (Sophia) Hoffman and Kvale. They've won a state championship so they know how to get it done. Even the other players have all played in other sports on the big stage. That helps take away the butterflies and everything."

Of course, the expectation held by many is that the DNH girls basketball team will follow the DNH volleyball team in repeating as state champions. Those kind of expectations can bring unwanted pressure. However, Dall believes that isn't an issue for his team for one very simple reason.

"I think we handle expectations very well because we don't really talk about it," he said. "I don't think it's something that really bothers them. The only pressure there is is the pressure you put on yourself and these girls really don't put pressure on themselves."

There's still work to be done. In order to hoist the championship trophy yet again, they'll have to first beat Panorama on Friday at 10 a.m. in the semifinals. With experience, expectations and past success, there's plenty of reasons to feel good if you're a Wolverines fan.

"Four years in a row it feels like home at this point," said Hoffman. "We played in a state championship and I know what these big moments are like. I know what it takes to win and I think everyone on this team knows what it takes to win with volleyball and the past year for basketball as well. We're comfortable, we're excited and we're ready to go."

