Dike-New Hartford engulfs Gladbrook-Reinbeck in flames 74-15

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Dike-New Hartford turned out the lights on Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74-15 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on November 30.

The first quarter gave the Wolverines a 22-0 lead over the Rebels.

Dike-New Hartford's shooting took charge to a 41-9 lead over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at halftime.

Dike-New Hartford's supremacy showed as it carried a 61-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.