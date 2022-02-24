Dike-New Hartford embracing target on its back in quest for second straight state title

When Dike-New Hartford's girls basketball team glanced behind its bench and saw the crowed that West Fork brought on Wednesday night, there wasn't a whole lot of nerves.

Rather, that fueled the Class 2A top-ranked Wolverines.

"They take it as a challenge," D-NH head coach Bruce Dall said. "We were pumped up because of their crowd. They loved it, they were excited."

The sight of what could happen against an opposing team with a large crowd might be terrifying when the final buzzer sounded and everyone glances at the scoreboard.

The defending 2A state champions looked the part and then some as the Wolverines made everything look easy in their 75-21 rout of the Warhawks in the regional final at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School.

For the fifth straight season and the first with a state champion label, D-NH is heading to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next week. Its state quarterfinal opponent will be South Central Calhoun on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

"The excitement is still there afterwards," Dall said. "Our girls play so hard and they've done such a good job."

The Wolverines have been the team getting chased, rather than the ones being the chaser. For a lot of teams, that isn't the easiest transition.

It has not been a problem for a roster that is used to winning and winning constantly.

"We love playing against big crowds, big opponents," sophomore forward Payton Petersen said. "It just gives that much more want, that much more fight. We can do this and keep being aggressive."

There were multiple facets that went in D-NH's favor on Wednesday night. The first pillar was its 2-1-2 full court defense that caused two 10-second violation calls by the Warhawks in the first half.

Anytime a West Fork guard would dribble near the half-court line, there was an instant trap. That caused a lot of frustration when it wasn't just one or two possessions the Wolverines would set up the pressure.

It was constant.

"Our main name is defense that puts a statement on it," Petersen said. "You can take chances. Getting as many steals as we can with our length, making sure we stay composed and know our limits, but staying aggressive at the same time."

In three postseason games, D-NH has allowed eight, 19 and 21 points. Of its 22 wins this season, just 11 opponents have scored more than 30 points. The highest was 63 from Roland-Story, a state qualifier in 3A.

"They take it to another level right now," Dall said. "They're the ones I want to go into battle with. Their instincts are heightened, the game plan is followed to a tee. They're just so focused and locked in."

Petersen had a hand in it, too. A big one at that with a new school-record of 32 points as she finished her night before the fourth quarter even started by going 15-of-17 from the field.

Not only is she more polished as a basketball player, she's gotten stronger to boot.

"She's able to have a more complete game," Dall said. "Before, it was just block-to-block. She's also 100 percent from 3-point range, 1-for-1, so people don't want to mess with that."

Even when Petersen was double and sometimes triple teamed in the post, Sophia Hoffman or whoever held on the ball on the perimeter, would lob it in to the star forward.

There wasn't much West Fork could do.

"That just says so much how unselfish our team is," Petersen said.

The Wolverines are three wins away from going back-to-back on the hardwood. No one else in 2A has been able to take them off their mantle as the No. 1 team in the classification.

Even in their losses to 3A No. 6 Center Point-Urbana and 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan, the closest margin of victory against a 2A school was a 10-point victory over second-ranked Denver in January.

All the talk about a repeat will have to wait. First, D-NH is focused on South Central Calhoun, who beat a pair of top-12 teams to reach the state tourney.

"One game at a time, that's all it is," Dall said. "We're going to put together a game plan and try to get (it) done."

