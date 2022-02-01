Dike-New Hartford drums Waterloo Columbus in sound fashion 70-25

Dike-New Hartford earned a convincing 70-25 win over Waterloo Columbus on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 24, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Waterloo Christian and Dike-New Hartford took on Oelwein on January 25 at Oelwein High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.