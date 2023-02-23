Wins don't come more convincing than the way Dike-New Hartford put away Bellevue 67-28 at Bellevue High on Feb. 23 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Dike-New Hartford drew first blood by forging a 20-2 margin over Bellevue after the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a huge 41-11 gap over the Comets at the half.

Dike-New Hartford steamrolled to a 58-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Wolverines outscored the Comets 9-8 in the final quarter.

