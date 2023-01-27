Dike-New Hartford controls the action and Hudson 72-29

Dike-New Hartford gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Hudson 72-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hudson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Jesup and Hudson took on Waterloo Columbus on January 20 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.