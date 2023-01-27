 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dike-New Hartford controls the action and Hudson 72-29

Dike-New Hartford gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Hudson 72-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hudson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Jesup and Hudson took on Waterloo Columbus on January 20 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

