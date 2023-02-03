Dike-New Hartford turned in a thorough domination of Aplington-Parkersburg 73-36 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 3.

The last time Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 57-41 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley . For a full recap, click here. Dike-New Hartford took on Hudson on January 27 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.