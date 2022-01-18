Dike-New Hartford cancels check from Denver 49-39

Dike-New Hartford trucked Denver on the road to a 49-39 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Dike-New Hartford's shooting moved to a 16-10 lead over Denver at the half.

The Wolverines' determination showed as they carried a 33-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines chalked up this decision in spite of the Cyclones' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

