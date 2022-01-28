Dike-New Hartford buries Hudson under avalanche of points 70-33

Dike-New Hartford controlled the action to earn a strong 70-33 win against Hudson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Hudson faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Dike-New Hartford took on Denver on January 18 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.
