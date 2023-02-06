Dike-New Hartford's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Waterloo Columbus 68-23 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo Columbus faced off on February 1, 2022 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Waterloo Columbus . For more, click here. Dike-New Hartford took on Waterloo Columbus on January 31 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.