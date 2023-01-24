Dike-New Hartford blitzes Oelwein in dominating victory 71-22

Dike-New Hartford painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Oelwein's defense for a 71-22 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Oelwein squared off with January 25, 2022 at Oelwein High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Denver and Oelwein took on Hudson on January 17 at Oelwein High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.