Dike-New Hartford blitzes Oelwein in dominating victory 71-22

Dike-New Hartford painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Oelwein's defense for a 71-22 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Oelwein squared off with January 25, 2022 at Oelwein High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Denver and Oelwein took on Hudson on January 17 at Oelwein High School. For results, click here.

