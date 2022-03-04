Dike-New Hartford advances to second straight 2A title game with 67-23 rout of Panorama

The question had to be asked

After winning back-to-back state volleyball championships and now heading to their second straight girls basketball state championship with barely any losses in that time, is Dike-New Hartford tired of winning?

"It never gets old," said Ellary Knock with a laugh.

Payton and Jadyn Peterson, Taylor Kvale, Camille Landphair and Sophia Hoffman all said the same thing.

"Nope," Kvale said. "Never get tired of it."

Even if they were, however, there's only one game left for the DNH girls basketball team to win. It just so happens to be the biggest of them all: The 2A state championship.

The Wolverines will be looking to repeat as state champs Saturday evening after cruising to a 67-23 semifinals victory over Panorama on Friday morning at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

"The Well just feels like home right now," Landphair said. "I think that's what gives us an advantage over other teams. When we come here, we're just so used to it, we're used to the environment. We don't get nervous when we play here. We just feed off of it."

That was evident on Friday morning.

The Wolverines were hot from the beginning as they quickly rushed out to a 11-0 lead. However, things flipped in favor of the Panthers as they closed the opening quarter on a 9-0 run to pull within two. There was no panic from the Wolverines, however.

"(Panorama) just got on their run," said head coach Bruce Dall. "Good teams will get on runs and they're too good to not go on a run. We were able to get to the quarter, regroup and get inside and finish it off from there."

Finish it off is right. DNH outscored Panorama 19-6 in the second quarter to take hold of a 30-15 advantage at the midway point. It only got more dominant from there as they went up 56-23 entering the fourth and Payton Petersen sent the game to a running clock in the opening seconds of the fourth.

Payton (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Jadyn (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way with a pair of double-doubles. Knock added 13 points, Landphair chipped in seven points and five steals and Kvale contributed seven assists.

There's still one game left. The Wolverines have been having fun this week, but Saturday night is all about business.

"Just (have to) go out there and kill, honestly," Hoffman said. "We want to win and we're going to do everything we can to do that. We're going to do all the right things. We've done all the right things this whole year and it shows. We'll play the best teams no matter who it is or what conference or class. We do all those things and it's going to show tomorrow. I think we truly deserve to be in this moment and repeat."

