Despite quarterfinal rout of Eagle Grove, DNH focuses on defense, each opponent

The Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team entered the postseason as a 19-2 defending state champion.

In the first round of the class 2A Region 3 tournament, the Wolverines started their title defense against the 3-20 Eagle Grove Eagles.

Although both teams entered the game on two opposite ends of the spectrum, DNH treated their opponent with the same competitive respect as they would any other opponent.

DNH started the game playing an aggressive full court press. The Wolverines' suffocating defense led to numerous easy baskets off turnovers.

The Wolverines started the game on an 8-0 scoring run in the first 1:30 of the game.

Following an Eagle Grove timeout, DNH continued to dominate its opponent. The Eagles managed just one basket in the quarter as the Wolverines led 36-2 after one.

In the second quarter, DNH continued it's impressive display of defense. With the game well in hand, Wolverines head coach Bruce Dall took his starters out for the final five minutes of the half.

“There is a fine line how long you play your starters and your bench,” Dall said. “I thought we had a good balance of things.”

The Wolverines’ reserves did not relent, however. Led by sophomore guard Jadyn Petersen, the Wolverines' second five continued to play hard on both ends of the court.

At the half, DNH led Eagle Grove, 52-4.

In the second half, Dall said his team focused on slowing things down and running half court sets.

With a running clock for the majority of the second half, the Wolverines showed an ability to run a style of offense completely opposite of their aggressive, fast-paced attack featured in the first half.

The Wolverines outscored the Eagles 25-4 in the final 16 minutes of play to cap off their 77-8 victory.

Although the ceiling remains high for his team, Dall said the Wolverines only focuses on the next game on the schedule.

“We are taking it one game at a time,” Dall said. “We do not talk about anything past that one game.”

Following a defensive clinic from the Wolverines, Dall said the way he wants his team to advance through the postseason by sticking to its identity.

“I think this team exemplifies grit and defense,” Dall said. “I want our team identity to be defense and hustle. I think we did that tonight.”

The Wolverines' leading scorer, sophomore forward Payton Petersen, echoed her coach’s comments following the win.

Petersen said the team focuses on taking things one day at a time, working hard and leaving it all on the court.

DNH faces off against Belmond-Klemme in the class 2A Region 3 semifinals on Friday, Feb. 18. Friday night’s contest represents the first time these two teams will play this season.

A defensive-minded team, the Broncos rank fourth in class 2A with 5.6 blocks per game and 18th with 13.1 steals per game.

Offensively, freshman Addy Lamb leads the Broncos with 14.3 points per game as the only Bronco averaging double digit points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0