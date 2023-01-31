 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Des Moines Roosevelt squeezes past Mason City 64-59

  • 0

Des Moines Roosevelt found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mason City 64-59 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Mason City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Des Moines Roosevelt as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders kept a 30-18 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

Mason City bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 44-43.

The Roughriders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 20, Mason City squared off with Waterloo East in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News