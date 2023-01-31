Des Moines Roosevelt squeezes past Mason City 64-59

Des Moines Roosevelt found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mason City 64-59 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Mason City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Des Moines Roosevelt as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders kept a 30-18 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

Mason City bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 44-43.

The Roughriders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the fourth quarter.

