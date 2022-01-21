Denver's convoy passes Aplington-Parkersburg 46-28

Denver dumped Aplington-Parkersburg 46-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Denver took on Eldora South Hardin on January 11 at Eldora South Hardin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.