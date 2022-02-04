Denver takes victory lap over Hudson 62-38

Denver's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hudson during a 62-38 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Denver faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Hudson took on Dike-New Hartford on January 28 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.