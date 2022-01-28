Denver takes down Waterloo Columbus 70-23

Denver handled Waterloo Columbus 70-23 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Denver faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus took on Hudson on January 21 at Hudson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.