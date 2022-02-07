 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denver tacks win on La Porte City Union 61-21

Denver painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of La Porte City Union's defense for a 61-21 win on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Denver's shooting struck to a 31-14 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.

In recent action on February 1, Denver faced off against Sumner-Fred and La Porte City Union took on Jesup on February 1 at La Porte City Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

