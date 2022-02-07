Denver tacks win on La Porte City Union 61-21

Denver painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of La Porte City Union's defense for a 61-21 win on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Denver's shooting struck to a 31-14 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.
In recent action on February 1, Denver faced off against Sumner-Fred and La Porte City Union took on Jesup on February 1 at La Porte City Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.