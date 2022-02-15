Denver soars over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 70-31

Denver earned a convincing 70-31 win over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on February 8 , Denver squared up on Aplington-Parkersburg in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Cyclones moved in front of the Eagles 18-4 to begin the second quarter.
Denver's offense struck to a 70-31 lead over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge at the half.
