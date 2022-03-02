 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denver slips past Underwood 58-51

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Denver didn't mind, dispatching Underwood 58-51 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Recently on February 23 , Denver squared up on Aplington-Parkersburg in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Denver a 15-14 lead over Underwood.

The Cyclones' shooting darted to a 27-25 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Denver's influence showed as it carried a 45-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denver avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-11 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News