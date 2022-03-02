Denver slips past Underwood 58-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Denver didn't mind, dispatching Underwood 58-51 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Denver a 15-14 lead over Underwood.
The Cyclones' shooting darted to a 27-25 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Denver's influence showed as it carried a 45-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
Denver avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-11 stretch over the final quarter.
