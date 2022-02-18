Denver severs Monona MFL MarMac's hopes 59-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Denver spurred past Monona MFL MarMac 59-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 18.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 16-12 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.