Denver overcomes Sumner-Fred 55-41

Denver stretched out and finally snapped Sumner-Fred to earn a 55-41 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Denver and Sumner-Fred faced off on February 1, 2022 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Sumner-Fred faced off against Dunkerton . For results, click here. Denver took on Decorah on January 24 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.

