Denver mows down Dunkerton 76-19

Denver handled Dunkerton 76-19 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Dunkerton faced off against Tripoli and Denver took on Dike-New Hartford on December 7 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.