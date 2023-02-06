Denver left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off La Porte City Union 68-48 at La Porte City Union High on February 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Denver and La Porte City Union played in a 61-21 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, La Porte City Union faced off against Jesup . For a full recap, click here. Denver took on Sumner-Fred on January 31 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.