Denver girls no strangers to the big stage

WAVERLY – The state's biggest stages are nothing new to this bunch.

From second-grade skills camps to fourth-grade youth teams to the varsity courts and ballfields of Denver High School, the senior foursome of Allison Bonnette, Sydney Eggena, Avery Forde and Reese Johnson have seemingly spent their lives forming an unbreakable bond of achievement through athletic endeavors.

After leading the Cyclones to two state volleyball berths and revitalizing the softball program, the latest conquest for the standout seniors arrives courtesy of a second trip in three years to the girls' basketball state tournament.

"This group truly deserves this kind of moment," Denver girls' basketball coach Joe Frost said after the second-ranked Cyclones eliminated Aplington-Parkersburg, 51-43, in a Class 2A regional final Wednesday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. "Sometimes you don't get what you deserve or this doesn't match up here, but I am really happy that they went out, they deserved it and they went and got it for themselves. I am very proud of them. Very, very excited and I think they are hungry for more. So I think they have got plenty more in them."

The Class 2A state tournament begins with quarterfinal games on Tuesday and Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Denver (23-2) is seeded second and will open against seventh-seeded Underwood (22-2) Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"Really meaningful," said Forde, who scored 10 points in the regional final. "I think we can go farther this year. It is just a different atmosphere down there. Hopefully we can bring back some hardware."

As sophomores, the multisport performers got Denver to the state basketball tournament for the first time since 2009, but the trip was a brief one. The Cyclones were seeded eighth out of eight teams, scored just 28 points and were ousted by an undefeated No. 1 seed in Cascade.

"We are all older that played," said Johnson, a Northern State (S.D.) University volleyball recruit who led all scorers with 18 points in the regional final. "We all can deal with pressure better. We have been in these situations before. We have been down at state volleyball twice, too, in big games so that is helpful, as well."

Since that initial trip to state in basketball, the quartet has earned to trips to state volleyball in the past two seasons – including a state runner-up finish in 2020 – and helped turn around the fortunes of a once-struggling softball program that improved from just five wins as freshmen to 16 wins and within a game of playing for the second state berth in program history last summer.

To call this group 'difference-makers' is a vast understatement.

"These girls are getting more and more used to it," Frost said. "They are on top of it. ... They have played in some big games. They have played under the lights. I think they are going to be ready for it."

Junior Grace Hennessy added nine points, while Bonnette and Eggena each scored six in the regional final, which provided a measure of redemption for a group that saw its season end – not to mention the chance at three state basketball appearances in a row – with a loss in last year's regional final.

"It is really satisfying," Bonnette said. "As much as I would have liked to make last year, even though we fell short, it is much more satisfying to make it now. It is my final year with all my best friends and this team and I am just so excited to keep going. Get one more week with them."

The Cyclones bring a 10-game win streak with them to the state tournament. Only the tournament's top seed – Dike-New Hartford (22-2) – was able to defeat Denver this year. The Wolverines beat the Cyclones by 18 on Dec. 7 at Denver, then by 10 in Dike on Jan. 18.

Should the two teams tussle for a third time, it would be in the state championship game on March 5.

"In order to get at Dike, we have got to win a couple of games," Frost said. "We will take it one game at a time, but if you told me right now we're playing Dike on Saturday night, that means we are in the state championship. But I am not ready to think about that. I want to think about that first game on Wednesday morning. We have got to get that one first."

