Denver girls looking like a strong team yet again

At the time of this writing, the Denver girls basketball team was 5-1 after suffering their first loss of the season on Tuesday to Dike-New Hartford. Since this writing, they played Columbus Catholic so one way or another their record has changed. No matter what happened against the Sailors and regardless of what happened against DNH, this year’s Denver squad is a force to be reckoned with.

The Cyclones showed grit in their first two tests of the season as they won close matches against Waverly-Shell Rock (41-35) and North Linn (65-64). They showed just how talented they are with blowout victories against Crestwood (56-32), East Marshall (68-30), and Jesup (60-30). What will be key moving forward, however, will be how they respond to adversity moving forward after they were soundly defeated by the Wolverines 53-35.

It should be noted that the Cyclones were absolutely in it in the first half. After falling behind 24-13, Denver fought back with a 7-3 run to make it 27-20 at the midway point. The renowned DNH defense kicked it up a notch in the second half, however, as the Cyclones only scored five points in the third and didn’t make a field goal in the second half until 20 seconds remained. It didn’t get easier from there as Denver left the Cyclone Center on the wrong side of a blowout.

It should be noted that Denver was coming off of a stretch in which they played five games in 10 days. After a four day rest, the Cyclones were tasked with facing the defending 2A state champions and No. 1 team in 2A in DNH. All of that is to say, you could understand the Cyclones potentially being fatigued and you can certainly forgive them for losing to one of the best teams in the state.

Head coach Joseph Frost, however, was not making excuses for his team after the loss.

“I think playing as many games as we have has made us ready to play,” he said. “We’ve played in a couple of battles and we’ve played with a lot of different looks. We’ve seen 2-3 (zone defense), we’ve seen man (to man defense), we’ve seen a lot of aggression there. If anything, I think (playing so many games early) has helped us.”

One thing is for certain. If senior Reese Johnson continues to play at the level she has so far this season, Denver isn’t going to lose many more games.

Johnson was Denver’s only scorer in double figures Tuesday with 15 and tied for the team lead with six rebounds. Johnson was averaging 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game entering Friday’s contest.

“She’s huge,” said Frost. “She’s kind of our heartbeat there. Sometimes we need her to get more vocal there, but you can see out there as hard as she plays she’s the model of consistency for us.”

In addition to Johnson, junior Grace Hennessy (12.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG) and senior Allison Bonnette (11.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.3 APG) have also been outstanding on the year.

Again, at the time of this writing, the result between Denver and Columbus Catholic was unknown. Whether they won or lost, however, the Denver girls were ranked No. 3 in 2A this past week. They likely won’t fall much in the next polls either. Even with a loss to the Sailors, they’d be 5-2 and going strong. With that being said, Frost believes what his team needs to do to get back on track is simple.

“We just need to play our game,” he said. “We have to play games with energy and have a lot of fun. I think we kind of got away from that (against DNH) which against a good team is easy to happen. We have to go out there and play hard, play with energy, move the ball, play Cyclone basketball and we’ll be fine.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0