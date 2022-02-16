Denver girls keep on rolling

DENVER – Reese Johnson commands a lot of attention on the basketball floor.

With the skills of a guard and the statistics of a forward, the 5-foot-9 Denver senior is accustomed to being the focal point of an opponent's strategy. But if the opposition diverts too many of its resources to Johnson, her teammates are quite capable of shouldering the load.

"All five of us are able to score," Johnson said after the Class 2A second-ranked Cyclones routed Clayton Ridge, 70-31, in a girls' basketball regional quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Cyclone Center. ""If they are guarding one of us more, the rest of the girls are able to score so I think everyone is a threat on our team."

Four of Denver's five starters have each had a game this season in which they led the team in scoring. At the forefront is Johnson, who leads the Cyclones in points (15.9 per game), rebounds (7.7) and steals (3.2). Johnson eclipsed 500 career rebounds earlier this season and then surpassed 1,000 career points in a Feb. 7 home win against Union Community.

"She has been the heartbeat," Denver Coach Joe Frost said. "Reese has been kind of the example of what it means to be a multi-sport athlete. The way she goes about it, she makes it look so easy but as much as she does, I know it is not easy. She has definitely been the heartbeat of our team here and you can tell the girls lean on here a lot."

Denver junior Grace Hennessy has proven to be a difficult matchup for opponents with an effective inside-out game. After a 23-point performance against Clayton Ridge, Hennessy is on the cusp of claiming the team scoring lead at 15.7 points per game.

"More confident this year," Hennessy said. "Knowing that I have the ability to shoot."

Senior Allison Bonnette controls much of the action from her point guard position, while senior Avery Forde has developed a talent for making plays that initially appear small, but become pivotal in retrospect.

Senior center Sydney Eggena provides the group with it's voice while simultaneously navigating through the tough tasks around the basket.

"It is a veteran group," Frost said. "They know what they are doing out there. We are kind of in synch as a coaching staff and players. And then on top of it, they play really hard...That is really their staple and that is real easy to coach when you have girls that play that hard."

Experienced and versatile. Two fine qualities for any team in pursuit of a championship. Denver (21-2) has won its last eight games and has defeated every team in its schedule this season with the exception of top-ranked Dike-New Hartford. A possibility of a third meeting would arrive in the state tournament. But to get there, the Cyclones will have to continue to maneuver through the regional bracket.

Up next is a Friday home semifinal against MFL MarMac (19-4), winner of 11 games in a row.

"Our motto from here on out, 'If we play better defense than the other team, our offense will carry over and we should be good,'" Johnson said. "So defense first."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0