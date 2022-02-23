Denver girls edge Aplington-Parkersburg to earn ticket to state tournament

WAVERLY – Crucial moments seem to bring out the best in Reese Johnson.

Time and again, the Denver senior delivers in monumental moments when her team needs it most.

As a result, the Cyclones are back in the girls' basketball state tournament for the second time in three years.

"Reese is a dog," Denver Coach Joe Frost said after the second-ranked Cyclones held off No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg, 51-43, in a Class 2A regional final Wednesday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. "You can't account for how she is going to score or what she is going to do there, but you know down the stretch there she is going to make a play. She is going to get a big stop for us, she is going to get a big rebound. Reese Johnson is a winner and she shows it every time in close games here. Every single one. She shows it."

Johnson showed it with her long-range shooting in the final eight-plus minutes of the game. After Aplington-Parkersburg rallied from an early 10-1 hole and threatened to take the lead for the first time at 36-36 late in the third quarter, Johnson beat the horn with a three-point basket that returned the lead to the Cyclones, 39-36, entering the final frame.

"It is awesome," Johnson said. "It is just a good feeling. It gets everyone going, obviously, if you score. So it is nice."

Johnson opened the fourth quarter with another three-pointer that extended the Denver lead to six points, but the Falcons countered with a 7-2 burst that got them back within 44-43.

Cue Johnson again. Her team-high fourth three-point basket of the game – and third during the pivotal second-half sequence – gave Denver some much-needed breathing room with 2:54 to go and sparked a 7-0 closing surge.

"Reese is just clutch, that is just how she is," senior Allison Bonnette said. "I know I can always depend on her and any of my teammates. Any of us can just step up on any given day and put the team on their back and grind it out."

True to that statement, five players had at least four points by halftime for Denver (23-2). Johnson led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while fellow senior Avery Forde added 10 points.

"I just play hard," Forde said. "I just try to do whatever to make my team win."

The victory sends Denver to the state tournament for the seventh time in program history. The 2A quarterfinals run Tuesday and Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

"We are so excited and we know this isn't it," Johnson said. "Our goal is not to just go down to state. Our goal is to win the whole thing."

Denver junior Grace Hennessy chipped in nine points, while seniors Bonnette and Sydney Eggena each posted six.

Junior Ellen Waller scored 13 points and senior Kaitlin Cuvelier added 10 for Aplington-Parkersburg, which ends its season at 17-7. The regional final was the only time in their three losses to Denver this season that the Falcons were within single digits.

"We knew it was going to be a battle," Frost said. "I was hoping it wasn't going to be like that, but they made some big shots and they kept that thing going and this gym was loud. Can't say enough about how our girls kept their heads. It wasn't always clean, but when it mattered there they got it together and they made some big shots. They are awesome. I am just really proud to be their coach."

