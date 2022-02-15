Denver girls cruise past Clayton Ridge 70-31

DENVER – Denver got it's latest state tournament march started in style.

The Class 2A second-ranked Cyclones opened their regional quarterfinal game against Clayton Ridge with 16 of the first 18 points and never relented in a 70-31 rout Friday night at the Cyclone Center.

"I was really happy just kind of what we got out of a district game," Denver Coach Joseph Frost said. "We did find something we struggled with that we are kind of going to go over on film tomorrow. Something that we can take away from it. I really liked the girls' energy and I liked that we kind of wore them down in the third quarter."

The win was the eighth in a row for Denver (21-2) and it was punctuated by a dominant third quarter. Already boasting a 39-10 halftime lead, the Cyclones outscored Clayton Ridge, 25-2, in the third frame and eventually led by as many as 53 points.

"I think we had solid defense for the most part," Denver junior Grace Hennessy said. "And then our 1-3-1 (defense) out in the second half kind of ambushed them a little bit. And then we got going off that."

Hennessy led all scorers with 22 points, while senior Reese Johnson – who surpassed 1,000 career points in a Feb. 7 home win against Union Community – added 18.

"All five of us are able to score," said Johnson, who will play collegiate volleyball at Northern State (S.D.). "If they are guarding one of us more, the rest of the girls are able to score so I think everyone is a threat on our team."

Whitley Harber paced Clayton Ridge (7-16) with 11 points.

Senior Sydney Eggena chipped in eight points and sophomore Macy Matthias drilled a couple of three-point baskets for Denver, which will host MFL MarMac on Friday in a regional semifinal. It will be the first meeting this season between the two teams.

"They are kind of led by one big-time scorer," Frost said. "It is going to take team defense to stop their best player. I don't know if you can actually stop their best player, but kind of contain them and make them play a little bit out of their comfort zone. It is going to be on our defense."

